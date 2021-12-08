Pocket Aces elevates Vidyuth Bhandary to Studio Head of Dice Media

Vidyuth Bhandary, studio head, Dice Media, said, “I am excited to take on my new role at Pocket Aces, at a time where Dice Media is poised for accelerated growth. Having successfully established ourselves in the young adult segment with diﬀerentiated & unique oﬀerings, we at Dice Media are now focused on developing larger shows with leading OTT platforms, across genres, languages, formats and borders. In parallel, we will work closely with international content companies to deliver on our promise of solving boredom by bringing the most-watched content across the world to our viewers. I am looking forward to working along with the steller Dice team at Pocket Aces as we continue to break new ground and push boundaries, yet remain relatable and relevant with our innovative content oﬀering."