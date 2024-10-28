Pocket Aces promotes Vinay Pillai to chief business officer. Prior to this role, Pillai served as head of strategy for the past two years. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Vinay joined Pocket Aces in 2020 to scale Clout, its influencer management business, and has played a crucial role in getting it to a leadership position.

Vinay is a computer science engineer and an MS from Columbia University, New York. He spent most of his career in product and strategy consulting with companies like DramaFever, DocPlace and Booz in the US before returning to India.