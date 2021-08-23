Pocket FM appoints Ankket Jain and Manish Nagar to strengthen its India leadership

Commenting on the announcement, Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO at Pocket FM, said, “In line with Pocket FM’s growth strategy, we continue to strengthen our team. We believe that they will be instrumental in defining and executing the company's strategic ambitions, vision, and roadmap for accomplishing its commercial objectives. We are delighted to have Ankket and Manish in our leadership team. The synergies of these two industry leaders resonate with our brand’s commitment to building a robust online audio ecosystem with captivating and inspiring content. We are confident that their profound industrial knowledge will help us intensify our visibility and solicit new business growth.”