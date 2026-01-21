Pocket FM appoints Meta AI Scientist Vasu Sharma as head of AI

Pocket FM has appointed Vasu Sharma, formerly with Meta’s Facebook AI Research (FAIR) division, as its head of AI. Sharma will report to Prateek Dixit, co-founder, Pocket FM, and oversee the platform’s AI research and applied innovation efforts.

In his new role, Sharma will lead work across narrative generation, production intelligence and large-scale localisation, with a focus on strengthening Pocket FM’s AI-led storytelling and content creation capabilities.

Before joining Pocket FM, Sharma worked at Meta AI, where he contributed to several multimodal and large language model programmes, including Llama, Chameleon, MaVIL and audio-video foundation models. He has published over 90 research papers across conferences such as NeurIPS, CVPR, ACL, EMNLP and ICLR, with more than 10,000 citations.

“Pocket FM sits at a rare intersection of AI, creativity and global storytelling. Very few companies in the world have this combination of scale, AI and a mature creator ecosystem. With a clear vision to build the world’s best AI-powered fiction writing model, the opportunity to develop fiction-native systems, creator-centric AI tools, and large-scale multimodal storytelling infrastructure on top of this foundation is incredibly exciting. My focus will be to advance the Pocket LLMs and evolve the AI CoPilot into the definitive creative assistant for writers everywhere, helping them ideate richer plots, preserve voice and emotional cadence, and localise stories with cultural precision,” Vasu Sharma said on joining Pocket FM. “Our ultimate objective is to unlock a new generation of IPs, powered by AI and enabled by humans.”

Sharma’s remit includes advancing Pocket FM’s proprietary AI CoPilot and Pocket LLMs, which are used for story ideation, drafting, plot design, editing, emotional toning and multi-language adaptation. He will also work on developing fiction-focused AI models and scaling AI-assisted production workflows while retaining a human-led creative process.

Commenting on the appointment, Prateek Dixit, co-founder, Pocket FM said: “Vasu brings world-class AI research experience, and his expertise in multimodal and long-form language models will significantly accelerate our creator-first AI vision. At Pocket FM, we believe AI should elevate imagination and not replace it. With Vasu leading our AI charter, we are poised to build more powerful versions of our AI CoPilot, advance our Pocket LLMs, and expand our ability to take stories global with cultural precision and scale.”