Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP - Content Marketing

Vivek Bhutyani, in expressing his excitement and vision for his new role at Pocket FM, said, "I am truly exhilarated to join the Pocket FM team and especially excited for the 0 to 1 journey that we are undertaking on organic content marketing. I see immense potential in the serialised audio streaming space, driven by audio series and believe that we can reshape the way audiences consume content in this segment globally. Pocket FM's commitment towards pioneering a new category with audio series, along with fostering a vibrant creator community and delivering outstanding content, aligns perfectly with my ambition to create a solid foundation for the organic growth funnels via our own content and IPs. Exciting times ahead!"