POCO India appoints Ken Sekhar as Marketing Head

POCO India, the smartphone brand from Xiaomi has recently roped in Ken Sekhar as head of marketing. He joins the smartphone company after working for around 2 years with Recoup Health as senior vice president and head of marketing and sales. Ken posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

A marketing & business leader with 20+ years of experience in advertising, brand building, digital marketing, e-commerce, and sales, Ken had prior stints with 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Ogilvy, Lenovo and Carwale.