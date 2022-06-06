POCO India elevates Himanshu Tandon as National Head

POCO, the smartphone brand has recently named Himanshu Tandon as India head. He succeeds Anuj Sharma, who recently rejoined Xiaomi as CMO. Prior to this, Tandon was heading sales at POCO India and was leading the sales of POCO Smartphones on Flipkart. He has been a part of the founding team. and has played a major role in the brand's growth in India. Before joining POCO India, he was working as a National Program Manager for Mi Stores and Mi Studios