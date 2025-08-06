Polycab CFO and Executive Director Gandharv Tongia resigns

Gandharv Tongia has resigned as executive director and CFO of Polycab, citing personal reasons. His exit will be effective by the close of business on or before October 27, 2025, the company said in a BSE filing.

Tongia joined the company in 2018 as deputy chief financial officer and has served in various roles over the past seven years. He was appointed CFO in 2020 and took on the additional role of executive director in 2023.

Throughout his career, he has also worked with organisations such as Ernst & Young and A.F. Ferguson & Co.