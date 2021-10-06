Polycab India appoints Vivek Sharma as Deputy Managing Director

Sharma brings with him more than 35 years of rich corporate work experience having led large teams, for Global and National brands of repute. He has strengthened businesses and brands across diverse sectors like FMEG, ECM, Lighting and Consumer Durables, that saw accelerated industry leading growth in both revenues and profits. Prior to joining Polycab India, Sharma was managing director, Panasonic Life Solutions India where he was the first Indian Managing Director, to head the electricals arm of Panasonic Group in India.