Polycab India onboards Ashish Kakkar as CHRO and executive president

Previously, Kakkar served as chief human resources officer at ICICI Home Finance Company.
Ashish Kakkar has joined Polycab India, a cable and wire and fast moving consumer electricals company as as chief human resources officer (CHRO) and executive president.
With more than two decades of experience, his expertise lies in business partnering, change management, leadership development and operational excellence.
In the past, Kakkar has worked with ICICI Bank, 3i Infotech, ICICI Prudential and PepsiCo India. His last stint was with ICICI Home Finance Company as its chief human resources officer.