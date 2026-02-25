Pooja Popli joins DailyObjects as Lead – PR & Corporate Communications

DailyObjects, a leading design-driven lifestyle-tech brand, has appointed Pooja Popli as lead – PR & corporate communications to strengthen its brand narrative and corporate positioning.

In this leadership role, Pooja will lead strategic communications to enhance brand reputation and align PR initiatives with the company’s long-term growth objectives.

Pooja joins DailyObjects from V360 Group, where she spearheaded PR strategies for global and domestic brands including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Pernod Ricard India, Kia India, and luxury watchmakers Rado and Omega. She also led communications for major platforms such as the 71st Miss World 2023 India and large-scale international cultural events.

With over a decade of experience in strategic PR planning, media relations, and corporate communications, Pooja has built a strong track record in strengthening brand equity and visibility. Her professional journey includes leadership roles at Kindlewood Communications, where she drove new business development and high-impact influencer outreach, along with earlier experience across integrated communications and brand strategy functions.

Her expertise in managing complex client portfolios across sectors including automotive, consumer technology, luxury, alcobev, and startups will play a key role in strengthening DailyObjects’ brand leadership as the company accelerates its growth.