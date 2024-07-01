Pooja Thakran appointed as executive & leader- public affairs for Wells Fargo in India & Philippines

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She will manage internal and external communication, including GR, events, brand and customer marketing, and CSR for the two countries.
Pooja Thakran has been appointed as the executive and leader- Public Affairs for India and the Philippines at Wells Fargo, an American bank with a history of over 150 years.
Thakran is an experienced communications expert with more than 30 years of experience and enthusiasm for communication and the social sector. She has thrived in various positions overseeing brand communications and corporate foundations for top global companies in multiple locations.
She was working at Honeywell as senior director & head of corporate communications and as board member and head of Honeywell India. During her professional journey, she has safeguarded the company's image, stimulating business expansion, and improving employer recognition through the creation of inventive communication tactics and implementation of imaginative brand initiatives.