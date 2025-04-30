Pooja Tomar joins Publicis Groupe as Senior Director- Buying

Pooja Tomar has joined Publicis Groupe as senior director of buying. Prior to this role, Tomar was working with Havas Media Group as senior business director.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Tomar is a media strategy professional with expertise in consumer driven media planning. She has worked with clients across various sectors, including e-commerce, FMCG, telecom, technology, agriculture, smartphones, and retail. She has also worked with organisations such as Starcom, GroupM, and Madison World.