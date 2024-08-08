Poran Malani joins Creativeland Asia as group CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Malani last served as head of country at S4 Capital.
Creativeland Asia has named industry veteran Poran Malani as its new Group CEO. With over 30 years of global experience in media and advertising, Malani has been instrumental in shaping major brands and expanding two prominent agency networks.
Malani joins Creativeland Asia after stepping down from his role at S4 Capital in February 2024. Before this, he served as a digital transformation consultant for BASF and partnered with Mahesh Bhupathi’s celebrity brand venture, Swag Fashions.
He also co-founded the Fair Fern consultancy alongside VL Rajesh. His career includes a notable nine-year tenure at Ogilvy, where he served as president of Ogilvy South India.