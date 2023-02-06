Porus Khareghat, former Ogilvy Films Head, joins Cutting Crew Studios

He’s been closely connected to Cutting Crew Studios over the years
Porus Khareghat, former head of the Ogilvy Films Division, has joined Cutting Crew Studio as a business & creative consultant. Khareghat has had an illustrious career spanning 27 years at Ogilvy. He joined the agency as an executive where he had the chance to work closely with the veteran & ace advertising guru Piyush Pandey & eventually rose the ranks to head their films division thus making it a profit-making branch.
He has also had a successful stint directing ad campaigns for brands like Pidilite, Tata Motors, American Express, IPL - Lucknow Super Giants, and Nexus Malls among many others. Khareghat is also an avid photographer & has had the privilege to photograph the GOAT Messi for Tata Motors as the brand ambassador. These pictures went on to cover buildings in humongous displays.
Porus has now been actively pursuing his love for photography & takes up photo-shoot projects for commercials. He’s been closely connected to Cutting Crew Studios over the years & has now been on boarded as a Creative consultant.