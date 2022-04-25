Post Office Studios announces several key appointments

Meanwhile, diligent and reliable, Prasad Kelkar has also been appointed a Creative Director. His role will see him focus on providing top-notch design solutions, animation, and motion design projects to clients. He will oversee work of both internal and external artists, manage client feedback and coordinate with creative and post-producers to ensure timely delivery as per KULFI standards. Prior to Post Office Studios, Prasad’s 2-year stint at 4AM Worldwide has seen him head its motion design vertical and lead a creative team of designers, 2D/3D animators and compositors.