Posterscope promotes Haresh Nayak to APAC President

On the appointment, Ashish Bhasin, Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific CEO, said, “Haresh has built a solid career at Dentsu Aegis, from launching Posterscope 12 years ago, to transforming the business to one of the top agencies in India today. In the two decades that I’ve worked personally with him, he has proven himself to possess strong business acumen and extensive management experience. He is one of the most hard working and committed leaders I know and is well-placed to lead Posterscope Asia Pacific on to the next chapter as we evolve our integrated Dentsu Aegis business in the region.”

Stephen Whyte, global president, Posterscope, said, “Asia Pacific continues to be a huge market for OOH advertising as emerging economies within this region power growth. We see an exciting change and growth in the OOH space, where our expertise in dynamic digital OOH continues to differentiate our offering. Haresh has strong specialist background and is a strong advocator of innovation. With him on board, Posterscope Asia Pacific will continue to push boundaries to deliver creative OOH experience for our clients.