PR Professionals appoints Nishant Singhal as president of strategy

PR Professionals, the flagship of the PRP Group announced the appointment of Nishant Singhal as president - strategy. In his new role, Nishant will spearhead the business expansion and strategy development, driving the company's growth trajectory to new heights.
A postgraduate in management from the coveted IIT Delhi, Nishant is a mechanical engineer from the M.I.T. Manipal. With over 25 years of multifaceted experience and brings knowledge and expertise to PR Professionals.
He has held leadership positions in several multinational corporations including General Motors, Honda, Nissan, Piaggio, as well as Indian companies like Napino Auto, Hindustan Motors, and PeopleStrong HR Services. Nishant's core competencies lie in strategic planning, marketing, business development, finance, and team management. He is a certified leader from GM University, Detroit, and holds professional certifications from Lioacheng University, China.
Sarvesh Tiwari, founder & MD, PR Professionals said “We are delighted to welcome Nishant to our team as president of strategy. His extensive experience and proven track record in strategic planning and business development will be instrumental in driving our company's growth agenda forward. We look forward to his leadership and vast experience of the automobile sector in expanding our services to the automobile sector.”
PR Professionals is expanding its senior leadership team, further bolstering its ranks with seasoned professionals.
Nishant Singhal expressed his enthusiasm upon joining PR Professionals, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of PR Professionals, a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation with a reputation for excellence in the industry. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and contributing to the company's continued success”