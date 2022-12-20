PR Professionals appoints Praveen Singh as Associate Vice President

Praveen will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon and will be in charge of client strategic communications.
Praveen Singh, a seasoned communications professional, has been appointed as Associate Vice President at PR Professionals (PRP), India's leading integrated communications firm. Praveen will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon and will be in charge of client strategic communications.
Praveen has over 18 years of experience and has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm. Praveen previously worked for leading media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India before entering the world of public relations. As the founder of StrategyVerse Consulting LLP, he has also been an entrepreneur.
Sarvesh Tiwari, founder & managing director, PR Professionals, congratulated Praveen on his appointment, saying, "I look forward to Praveen Ji infusing new ideas into the organisation, which will help PRP scale even greater heights. I anticipate him becoming a valuable asset to the organisation."
Praveen Singh commented on the appointment, saying, "Today, the audience is exposed to an overwhelming amount of content. In a real-time environment, capturing their attention is becoming increasingly difficult. It necessitates a strategic perspective and planning. I am excited to be joining PR Professionals, which is already making an impact in this field for an impressive list of clients. I would bring my learnings together to deepen the impact”.