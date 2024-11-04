PR Professionals appoints Rajveer Ahuja as Director - Film & Entertainment

PR Professionals, the flagship of PRP Group, announced the appointment of Rajveer Ahuja as the director of PR Professionals, film and entertainment division. With over 20 years of experience in filmmaking, writing, and direction, Ahuja will significantly contribute to PRP Group’s vision for this sector.

Advertisment

Rajveer Ahuja is an actor and writer known for his roles in the film Gollu Aur Pappu and as a dialogue writer for Fugly. His filmography includes Modi ji ki Beti, Cheel Gadi, Girl in Red, Mukti, Peanut Butter, Lonely Girl: A Psychological Thriller, The Gift, Tera Mera Pyar Amar, and The Last Show. He has produced all seasons of the musical show Bhoomi by Salim-Sulaiman, showcasing various Indian musical influences. Ahuja is also associated with the new song "Chhaila" featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan as part of the Bhoomi 2024 project.

Additionally, Ahuja has made notable contributions in advertising, producing the JBL ad featuring AR Rahman and directing the MATRIX Forex commercial with Shahrukh Khan.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director, PR Professionals shared “We are excited to welcome Rajveer to lead our Film & Entertainment division. His extensive experience, visionary approach, and passion for storytelling align with our goals of creating impactful content and fostering growth in the entertainment industry. We are confident that this strategic expansion will enhance our capabilities and elevate our work to new heights”

Rajveer Ahuja shared, “I am happy to be a part of PR Professionals which has grown phenomenally in the past. I am thrilled to lead their films and entertainment division and take it forward to newer heights.”