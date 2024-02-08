PR Professionals appoints Sanjay Gupta as chief executive officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sanjay Gupta holds over 30 years of experience in numerous organisations.
PR Professionals, announced the appointment of Sanjay Gupta as the CEO of PR Professionals. With a career spanning over 30 years, Sanjay Gupta brings experience to the organisation, having worked with global and Indian corporations.
He has previously served as the VP- marketing at Nissan Motor India, and his professional journey includes roles at Hyundai Motor India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and GE Motors India, among other organisations. Having worked in Fortune 500 companies such as GE, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda, Sanjay has also made contributions to Indian companies like DCM Shriram, Electronica Machine Tools, Advance Valves, M3M Group, and Intex Technologies.
Sanjay Gupta expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to join PR Professionals, a company known for its excellence and innovation in public relations and communications, and feel that PRP Group has all the elements to propel it into a world-class image and brand Solution provider across industries and various government sectors.”
Gupta's career is marked by his contributions to numerous sectors, including industrial products, FMCG, automotive, and education. According to the release, his core competencies include marketing corporate communication and PR, digital and social media marketing, business plan development and execution, and team leadership and mentoring.
Sarvesh Tiwari, founder & MD, PR Professionals shared "We are delighted to welcome Sanjay Gupta Sir as our CEO. We are confident that his vision and expertise will further strengthen PR Professionals' position as a leader in the public relations industry"
Gupta is a mechanical engineer and a postgraduate alumnus of S.P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Sanjay is a regular guest speaker at India's management institutes like FMS Delhi, Amity University, SPJIMR, ITS, etc.
PR Professionals is a 360-degree public relations and communications agency that has been delivering quality and excellence since 2011 and has also initiated several philanthropic activities.