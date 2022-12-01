PR Professionals appoints Sudeep Guha as Chief Content Officer

Prior to joining PRP, Guha served as Content and Business Consultant to Radiant Book Company.
Sudeep Guha assumed the role of chief content officer at PR Professionals (PRP), at the organization’s headquarters in Gurgaon, India. Guha will be leading PRP’s content team for its PR as well as its digital vertical. Prior to joining PRP, Guha served as content and business consultant to Radiant Book Company, and before that, he was group editor, Bloomberg Businessweek Middle East.
Guha is a content veteran with over 22 years of experience in leading publications and corporates. He has worked in New Delhi, Mangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Dubai, and Muscat. He has, in the past, worked with prestigious mastheads such as Bloomberg Businessweek Middle East in the MENA region, Policybazar, and Times Internet.
"I look forward to working at PRP, where I will be working with a young, lean, and mean team. My primary objective would be customer delight, and I shall put in the best of my efforts to ensure that PRP, which is already a leader in its domain, grows even bigger," said Guha.
Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director, PR Professionals, said, “I look forward to Guha infusing new ideas in the company and assisting me in outthinking other PR agencies. I welcome him and look forward to his long innings at PRP”