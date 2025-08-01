Prabha Parameswaran elevated as Vice Chair at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive has elevated Prabha Parameswaran to the role of vice chair. She previously served as group president, growth & strategy, where she played a key role in shaping the company’s five-year strategic plan, with a focus on core categories, geographies, digital transformation, innovation, and operational changes.

In her new role, Parameswaran will lead enterprise-wide initiatives aimed at accelerating innovation, strengthening omni-channel demand generation, integrating AI, and evolving Colgate’s operating model. She will also continue to oversee the company’s sustainability and social impact efforts.

Parameswaran joined Colgate-Palmolive in 1995 in India and has held leadership roles across five continents. Her past positions include marketing director for Greater Asia, vice president and general manager in India, and president of Colgate’s Africa-Eurasia and Europe businesses.