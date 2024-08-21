Prabhakar Mundkur appointed advisory director at Miami Ad School India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prabhakar Mundkur has joined as advisory director at Miami Ad School India. Before this, he served as an advisor and mentor at Consultant.
Mundkar will focus on providing guidance to establish and strengthen the Miami Ad School brand while also enhancing the efficiency of the existing system.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Before this, Mundkar was the Chief Mentor at HGS Interactive from 2016 to 2018. He also served as an Advisory Board Member at SocioSquares for a year.
Additionally, he has held positions at several prominent organizations, including Sol’s Arc, Percept H, Everest Advertising Y&R, Euro RSCG, JWT China, and Scanad. He began his career at JWT in 1992 as Senior Vice President and General Manager.