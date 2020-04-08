Prabhakar Soundarrajan joins Zee Entertainment as senior brand manager

Prior to this, Soundarraja worked as a brand manager at Exide Life Insurance.
Prabhakar Soundarrajan has joined Zee Entertainment as senior brand manager. Prior to this, he worked as a brand manager at Exide Life Insurance for three years.
He took up the role of the brand manager at Exide Life in April 2017, after having worked as a deputy manager - brand for close to two years.
In his prior stint, Soundarrajan worked as assistant manager corporate communications at Karur Vysya Bank from May 2015 - November 2017; senior officer- response, Bennette Coleman and Co. (Times Group) from September 2010 to October 2012; executive - customer relations at Akshaya Homes for eight months and as assistant manager at DLF Home Developers.