Prabhat Karwal joins NDTV Brand Studio as Group Head- Revenue, North & East

Prabhat Karwal has joined NDTV Brand Studio as group head – revenue for the North and East regions. Before this, he was associated with Times Internet, where he oversaw revenue operations for the same markets within its branded content division, Spotlight Brand Lab.

Advertisment

Karwal also announced his new role in a LinkedIn update.

He comes with over a decade of experience in media. Throughout his career he has worked with organisations such as Network18 Media & Investments, Lakshya Media Group, Bennett Coleman and Co., and more.