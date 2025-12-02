Prabhvir Sahmey joins StratPulse Techlabs as founder & CEO

Prabhvir Sahmey has set up StratPulse Techlabs, taking on the role of founder and chief executive. The new venture will focus on advisory, product development and implementation support for organisations in India and Singapore.



Sharing his update on LinkedIn, Prabhvir Sahmey said: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Founder, CEO at Stratpulse Techlabs!”

Before starting the company, Sahmey worked as a fractional leader, advising businesses on operations, product and commercial strategy.

Sahmey previously led the Google Marketing Platform business in India, introducing programmatic buying tools such as DV360 and DCM to the market. His earlier experience includes leadership roles at Mindshare in Singapore and India, SureWaves, Tata Interactive Systems and other digital-first organisations.