PRable Global appoints Shivani Sharma as associate VP- PR & digital

PRable Global has appointed Shivani Sharma as associate vice president, public relations and digital marketing. She will be part of the firm’s senior leadership team and will work across integrated communication and public affairs mandates.

In her new role, Sharma will handle strategic counsel, integrated communication planning and key client relationships. She will also work with internal teams across sectors and support national and international client mandates.

Commenting on the appointment, Aman Singh Madaan, founder & CEO of PRable Global, said: “Shivani’s background in policy-led communications, advocacy, and reputation management makes her a valuable addition to PRable Global. Her calm, consultative approach and collaborative style will be important as we continue supporting our partners in India and globally.”

Speaking about her new role, Shivani Sharma, associate vice president - Public Relations and Digital Marketing, PRable Global said: “I am thrilled to join PRable Global and look forward to delivering real impact for clients while building future-ready campaigns. The firm’s focus on integrated communications and its deep understanding of policy and stakeholder ecosystems strongly resonate with my professional journey. Together with the team, I look forward to helping brands tell their stories with confidence.”

Sharma has close to 15 years of experience across brand communication, government affairs, stakeholder engagement and crisis management. Her sector exposure includes healthcare, education, skilling and digital innovation. She has previously worked with organisations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, National Skill Development Corporation, Fortis Healthcare, and has contributed to projects with The Lancet and DISHA Foundation.