Prachi Bali to lead Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India

She joins the digital arm of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as business head and EVP.
Prachi Bali will helm the national mandate for Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India after being appointed its business head and EVP.
She's tasked to intensify the agency’s digital credentials and elevate Publicis Groupe’s agenda of driving platform forward conversations, commerce integrated solutions and tech opportunities that propel creativity while also addressing business agendas.
Bali makes this move after having spent a decade at FoxyMoron. At 27, she was one of the youngest business heads in the industry. Over her tenure, she was responsible for building the digital foundation of brands such as L’Oreal Paris, Gillette Venus, Braun, SanDisk, McCain Foods, Schwarzkopf, YouTube Shorts, Sofy, DS Group and Orient Bell Tiles & many more.
Welcoming Prachi to the agency, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said in a release: “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate (SSP) had a good 2022, thanks to a strong leadership team and our trusted client partners. Prachi’s appointment further strengthens the leadership team and today we are at par with the best."
"We have big ambitions for the future at SSP and she is just the right leader to get us there. Her proven ability in laying down the building blocks for success, varied experience in cross-category platforms and leading large teams towards a common agenda, will help SSP in becoming an even more of a strong and solid player in the digital space in India."
Sharing her views on joining the agency, Prachi added, “What was interesting for me was being a part of a global network with such a rich legacy and culture. Over the last couple of years, SSP has won some amazing new clients as well and keeps growing from strength to strength. Being a part of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, I’m excited about the opportunity to create genuinely integrated campaigns and achieve some big victories for our clients.”
She will report to Srivastava.