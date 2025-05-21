Practo appoints Shoumyan Biswas as Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

Practo, a health services platform, announced the appointment of Shoumyan Biswas as its new global chief strategy and marketing officer. Biswas brings over two decades of extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of building customer-centric growth engines across diverse industries.

In his new role, Biswas will lead Practo’s global business expansion along with focusing on deepening customer engagement and accelerating profitable growth in India. He will play a key role in shaping the company’s global growth strategy plans, with a strong emphasis on category expansion and a sharper consumer focus.

His career includes positions such as CMO and group loyalty head at Tata Digital, CBO at Rebel Foods, and CMO at Flipkart. His nine-year tenure at Unilever further solidified his expertise in building strong brands and driving consumer engagement. In this new role, he will work closely with Shashank ND, co-founder and CEO at Practo, to drive Practo’s growth strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Shashank ND, co-founder and CEO at Practo, said, “Shoumyan’s exceptional leadership experience and strategic acumen comes at a pivotal time as we embark on our next phase of growth. As we relentlessly work towards our mission to improve health outcomes, his broad experience across diverse industries will be critical in driving further growth while shaping our overall strategy & global expansion. We are delighted to welcome him to our leadership team and look forward to his contributions in delivering exceptional value to our users.”

Shoumyan Biswas, on his appointment as global chief strategy and marketing officer, said, “The healthcare industry stands at an exciting intersection of technology and AI, poised to create a lasting impact that can make quality healthcare truly accessible while improving health outcomes. Practo has been at the forefront of this transformation for the past 17 years. I am excited to be a part of this mission with a deep focus on a customer centric approach & while driving global expansion.”