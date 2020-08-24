Practo ropes in Subhanka Roy Choudhury as Head of Digital

Practo, the online healthcare platform has recently appointed Subhanka Roy Choudhury as head of digital (brand + performance marketing). Prior to this, she worked with a Singapore based software company, Appointy as the marketing lead for around 3 years. Shubhanka has also worked with Unilever as senior marketing manager - digital strategy for more than a year. Before joining Unilever, Roy worked with Google India for more than 3 years as brand & performance marketing manager.