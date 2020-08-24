By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Practo ropes in Subhanka Roy Choudhury as Head of Digital

Prior to this, she was working with Appointy as the marketing head.

Practo, the online healthcare platform has recently appointed Subhanka Roy Choudhury as head of digital (brand + performance marketing). Prior to this, she worked with a Singapore based software company, Appointy as the marketing lead for around 3 years. Shubhanka has also worked with Unilever as senior marketing manager - digital strategy for more than a year. Before joining Unilever, Roy worked with Google India for more than 3 years as brand & performance marketing manager.

An engineering graduate in IT, Shubhanka has done his MBA from MICA and has also worked with Ananda Bazar Patrika (ABP) Group as management trainee.

PractoSubhanka Roy Choudhury