Pradeep Bhandari joins Zee News as Consulting Editor

Having worked for various media channels including Republic Bharat, Republic TV, and India News, Bhandari has established himself as an experienced journalist and a significant figure in Indian media. Besides his television work, Bhandari has made significant contributions to Indian journalism, particularly through his coverage of the Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput case, which garnered widespread attention and sparked public discussions. Throughout his career, Bhandari has conducted notable interviews with influential figures, receiving praise for his insightful inquiries and thorough analysis.