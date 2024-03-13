Pradeep Bhandari joins Zee News as Consulting Editor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Zee News has announced the appointment of Pradeep Bhandari as consulting editor and the host of three prime-time news shows – ‘Aap ka Sawal’, ‘Taal Thok Ke’ and ‘24 Ki Sarkaar’. With the upcoming elections, he will play a vital role in providing insightful analyses that delve into the core of latest news updates political debates, national campaigns and pressing societal matters.
Pradeep Bhandari, an experienced and knowledgeable senior journalist and Psephologist, brings a lot of expertise and experience to his new role. He will provide viewers with valuable insights into the factors that influence the country's development, with a particular focus on national interests.
Having worked for various media channels including Republic Bharat, Republic TV, and India News, Bhandari has established himself as an experienced journalist and a significant figure in Indian media. Besides his television work, Bhandari has made significant contributions to Indian journalism, particularly through his coverage of the Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput case, which garnered widespread attention and sparked public discussions. Throughout his career, Bhandari has conducted notable interviews with influential figures, receiving praise for his insightful inquiries and thorough analysis.
Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Zee News, Pradeep Bhandari stated, "At Zee News, I'm energised to elevate diverse voices, foster genuine discourse, and equip our audience with the essential insights to navigate today's intricate world. In an era plagued by rampant misinformation, the call for credible, impartial journalism resonates louder than ever. I'm honoured to join a team steadfast in upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, striving to deliver news coverage that not only informs but also serves the greater good."
Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation, further highlighted "Pradeep Bhandari's joining Zee News marks an exciting chapter in our journey to deliver news that resonates with our audience and contributes to informed public discourse. We are excited to leverage his insights and expertise to further enhance our commitment to journalistic excellence."