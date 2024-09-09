Pradeep Kumar joins Adani Enterprises as general manager for external communications strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pradeep Kumar has joined Adani Enterprises to general manager for external communications strategy. Before this, he served as director of corporate affairs and communications at Snapdeal.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Kumar has over 15 years of experience in corporate communications, media strategy, and management.
Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Avian WE, Vuclip, Viacom18 Media, and KPMG.