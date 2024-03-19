Pradeep Lamba joins Revolt Motors as vice president of marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He is an alumnus of MICA, Ahmedabad, and XLRI Jamshedpur.
Pradeep Lamba joins Revolt Motors as the vice president of Marketing, marking a stride in the company's quest to redefine the future of mobility with sustainable solutions.
With a career spanning over two decades, Pradeep's appointment heralds a new era of innovation and strategic direction for Revolt Motors. In his capacity as marketing head, Pradeep will lead the charge in devising and executing comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at enhancing the overall brand presence of Revolt Motors.
His profound expertise and visionary leadership are poised to play a pivotal role in driving the company's mission to deliver clean and accessible mobility solutions to the masses.
Drawing from his extensive experience in leadership positions at companies such as Samsung Electronics, Publicis Media, and Lenskart.com, Pradeep brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to his new role.
His track record of success in steering marketing initiatives at organisations underscores his capability to navigate the dynamic landscape of the electric vehicle market.
“I am delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Revolt Motors as the vice president of marketing," shared Pradeep Lamba in a LinkedIn post announcing his appointment. "Joining a pioneering organisation at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution is a tremendous opportunity to drive meaningful change and innovation in the mobility sector.”
Pradeep has been lauded for his leadership and business acumen, driving notable growth, enhancing brand visibility, and optimising marketing ROI through innovative strategies. His ability to align digital initiatives with overarching business objectives has consistently delivered tangible results, positioning him as a respected figure in the marketing domain.
His appointment underscores Revolt Motors' dedication to fostering talent and driving innovation, setting the stage for transformative advancements in the electric vehicle industry.