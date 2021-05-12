Pradeep Srinivas to head marketing at Mercedes-Benz India

He takes over from Amit Thete who will now head the sales at the luxury car-maker.
Mercedes-Benz India, one of the country's leading luxury car-makers has said Pradeep Srinivas will take over the responsibility of marketing and customer journey function from Amit Thete who will be moving to head sales operations function.
The change is effective from 17th May 2021.
Before his new role, Pradeep Srinivas was responsible for e-commerce, data management and systems function in Mercedes-Benz India. He played a key role in setting up the e-commerce business for Mercedes-Benz India in October 2019 and its subsequent mainstreaming in the company’s sales process.
In his new role, Thete will be responsible for managing Mercedes-Benz India’s Vehicle Preparation Centre (VPC), outbound logistics and dealer stock management.
Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, “Amit has played an important role in showcasing the brand’s transition into modern luxury by executing some of the best campaigns, product launches and also by curating highly successful experiential events like MercedesTrophy and Luxe Drive.”
“He now moves into another crucial function of sales operations that is integral to the overall sales division. We are equally excited to welcome Pradeep into the pure Marketing function after successfully setting up the e-commerce business and data management for the brand.”
“With his strong domain expertise in data analytics and customer journey mapping, we are confident Pradeep will play a crucial role in managing the upcoming transition foreseen in the marketing function.”
“Providing new challenges and opportunities has been an enriching experience for our talents leading to their professional progress and higher contribution. Such transitions are also necessary for the organization to encourage innovation and drive efficiency. We wish both our executives the very best for their new roles and responsibilities.” Iyer added.