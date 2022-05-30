Pragya Bhatnagar joins Momspresso.com as the Creative Head

A graduate from IIMC, Pragya moves to Momspresso after spearheading the brand design mandate at the prominent advertising firm RK Swamy BBDO, where she spent 10 years rising through the ranks before taking on the mantle as a Creative Director. Over the course of her career, Pragya has demonstrably honed her conceptualizing, planning, execution, and team-leading skills while working with leading national and international brands. Moreover, being a mother herself, Pragya brings the distinct ability to understand the voice of moms, and translate them into the best results for brands looking to effectively communicate with the target audience.