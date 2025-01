Pragya Bijalwann joins Voltas as chief marketing officer (CMO). Prior to this role, Bijalwann was working with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals as CMO.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bijalwann has over two decades of experience in marketing, specialising in strategy, financial management, e-commerce, digital, and performance marketing.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Castrol, AkzoNobel, and HPCL.