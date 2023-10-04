Prakash Dharmani joins IceWarp India as Chief Operating Officer

Prakash Dharmani has joined IceWarp India, a business communication and collaboration firm, as its chief operating officer (COO).

He is the former global CIO at EPL Ltd. and comes with experience working for multiple countries across the US, Europe, Asia and Far East. An Award-Winning and Customer-centric professional, he has turned around and integrated complex businesses, leveraged the latest technologies, and directed digital transformations to create a ‘Wow’ factor for customers and deliver competitive advantages for businesses. He has experience working in matrix-environment-led projects spanning geographies and cultures. His focus has been on aligning IT Vision, Strategy, and Roadmap with organizational goals; building teams, and partnering businesses. He specializes in systems and processes, and his impressive background will be instrumental in driving operational excellence within the organization.

“I am pleased to introduce Prakash Dharmani, who has joined us as our new chief operating officer (COO). Prakash Dharmani brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of strategic leadership and a shared commitment to our company's values and vision,” said Pramod Sharda, CEO - India & Middle East at IceWarp.

As the new COO, Dharmani will oversee IceWarp’s day-to-day operations, with a focus on optimising efficiency, enhancing productivity and ensuring the highest level of service delivery to its valued customers. He would also be spearheading the expansion of branches PAN India as well as in the Middle East region. He will collaborate closely with the entire executive team across IceWarp’s Group companies to shape its strategic direction, identify growth opportunities and execute business plans with precision.

“Prakash Dharmani embodies the qualities we value most at IceWarp including dedication to innovation, commitment to teamwork, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. His experience aligns perfectly with our mission, and I have full confidence that he will play a pivotal role in propelling our company to new heights. We are excited to have him as part of our leadership team across Group companies and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to our organisation. With Prakash Dharmani on board, I am confident that together, we will achieve even greater success,” concluded Sharda.

Mr. Prakash Dharmani quotes "I am thrilled to join IceWarp as its new chief operating officer. I am deeply impressed by the company's vision, innovation and commitment to excellence. I am excited to work alongside our talented team to drive operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and contribute to the company's continued growth and success. Together, I am confident that we will achieve new milestones and make a significant impact in the industry. I look forward to the exciting journey ahead and am honoured to be a part of this dynamic organisation."