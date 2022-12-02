Pranav Bakshi moves on from Times Network

He was working as Senior Vice President - Digital at Times Network.
Times Network's senior vice president of digital, Pranav Bakshi has moved on from the company after working for around a decade. At Times Network, he was responsible for business & growth Strategy: Overall cost management, business projections & plans, and growth & expansion strategies. His next move is not yet known and he announced this move on his LinkedIn profile.
In the past, he has also worked with NDTV, The Times Of India and Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces.