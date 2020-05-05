Pranav Harihar Sharma moves on from Leo Burnett

Sharma worked with Leo Burnett for over two and half years as an ECD. He has started now as an independent film maker and creative consultant.
Pranav Harihar Sharma, executive creative director, Leo Burnett has moved on after working with the organization for over two and a half years. He has started as an independent film maker and creative consultant.
As per his LinkedIn profile, in over 17 years, Sharma has made more than 100 ad films as writer and creative director and has directed 40 ad films and two short films.
In his prior stints he has worked with Indian Film Industry, Rediffusion Y&R, DDB Mudra, JWT, Linen Lintas and Grey Worlwide India.