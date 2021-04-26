Pranav Thakker joins TVF as National Head - Brand Partnerships

The Viral Fever, the Indian VOD and OTT streaming platform has recently appointed Pranav Thakker as national head - brand partnerships. This is Pranav's second stint with the company. In his previous stint, he worked as head of brand partnerships - West from Mar 2017 to Jan 2020. Thakker now joins the company from Universal Music Group, where he worked as general manager - new business development for more than a year.