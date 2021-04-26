Pranav Thakker joins TVF as National Head - Brand Partnerships

He joins from Universal Music Group, where he was working as General Manager - New Business Development.
The Viral Fever, the Indian VOD and OTT streaming platform has recently appointed Pranav Thakker as national head - brand partnerships. This is Pranav's second stint with the company. In his previous stint, he worked as head of brand partnerships - West from Mar 2017 to Jan 2020. Thakker now joins the company from Universal Music Group, where he worked as general manager - new business development for more than a year.
Pranav is Media & Content Specialist and has more than 12 years of exprerience in the industry. In the past he has worked with Reliance Broadcast Network as Account Director, magicbricks as zonal manager and Diligent Medi Corporation as manager- ad sales.