Pranay Rao joins Nothing as Marketing Director, India

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces the appointment of Pranay Rao as the Marketing Director for India. Pranay is an industry veteran with over 17 years of experience in marketing, sales and brand strategy.
At Nothing, Rao will be leading the marketing team and primarily be responsible for developing brand strategies that are well aligned with the company’s global vision in India. In addition to this, he will be the brand custodian for all the communication, from crafting tactical campaigns to building impactful marketing strategies to foster strong consumer brand advocacy.
Speaking on the appointment, Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India said, “We are thrilled to welcome Pranay to our organization. With his extensive experience across consumer brands and his understanding and insights of the Indian market, I am sure he will help us expand our footprint across India. We look forward to working with him as he will bring a fresh perspective to our business while we redefine the consumer tech space with our innovations and unique designs.”
Pranay Rao said, “My first experience of Nothing was the Ear (1) headphones which immediately caught my attention with its unique design and features. In a world full of clones, Nothing products stand out with distinct products. It’s a pleasure to be part of this young, dynamic organization which is reinvigorating the tech world.”
Prior to joining Nothing, Pranay was working at Unilever Netherlands, setting up the marketing for Lipton tea and infusions. He has worked with organizations like ITC, Kraft Heinz, and Kimberly Clark; and managed brands such as Complan, Huggies, and Vivel, working across diverse geographies like Europe, South Asia and SouthEast Asia.