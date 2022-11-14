Prasar Bharati appoints Gaurav Dwivedi as CEO

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1} of Section 4 of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990 read with sub- section (4) of Section 4 and sub-section (2A) of Section 6 of that Act, the President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS(CH: 95) as the Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer} in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years,” the MIB said in a statement.