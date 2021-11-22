Prashant Bhatt joins Sony SAB as the new Programming Head

Sony Pictures Networks India has on-boarded Prashant Bhatt as Head – Programming, Sony SAB. In his new role, Prashant will be spearheading the content and programming division for the channel and will be responsible for managing the content line-up and the channel’s creative strategy. With an indepth audience understanding and a master at content creation for the Hindi entertainment ecosystem, Prashant comes in with a rich and diverse experience in the entertainment genre. Prashant will be reporting to Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony SAB.