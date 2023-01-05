By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Kurlon elevates Prashant Deshpande as Chief Brand Officer

Prior to this, he was working with Zivame, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Hanesbrands and Coffee Day group.

Kurlon, the mattress company has recently elevated Prashant Deshpande as the chief brand officer. In this role, he will be looking after brand communication, consumer delight, retail business and CSR.

Previously, he was heading brand communication and marketing at Kurlon, and was looking after media innovation and brand repositioning among other things.

Prior to Kurlon, Deshpande has worked with Zivame, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Hanesbrands and Coffee Day Group.

