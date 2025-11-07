Prashant Iyer exits Netflix India as film & series marketing chief

Prashant Iyer, who led marketing for films and series at Netflix India, has announced his departure from the company.

“After close to 8 years, my time at Netflix has come to an end,” he wrote on LinkedIn. Iyer joined the platform in 2018 as a social media manager and went on to oversee campaigns that shaped Netflix’s brand presence in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.

“I've had the privilege of working cross-functionally with almost every vertical of the business, from strategy to product to monetization, and being able to launch some of Netflix's first pieces of content, not just in India, but across APAC,” he said.

During his tenure, Iyer worked on campaigns for Sacred Games, Heeramandi, Squid Game, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Narcos, Wednesday, Mismatched, and Ba**dS of Bollywood*.

“The more you invest in the business, the more it invests back in you through opportunity and growth. Netflix taught me to lead, to innovate, to persist, and above all, to adapt,” he wrote.

Before Netflix, Iyer worked with Nike for three and a half years, and prior to that, with Titan.