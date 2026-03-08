Advertisment
Prashant Kohli joins Agilitas as a brand director

He joins from Leo Burnett, where he served as national head for digital excellence.

afaqs! news bureau
Prashant Kohli has announced his appointment as a brand director at sportswear and athleisure company Agilitas.

Taking to LinkedIn, Kohli wrote: "After 15 years of coaching brands from the sidelines, it's time to step onto the court and play my heart out."

He joins from Leo Burnett (now Leo), where he served as national head for digital excellence in creative, tech, and content. Over the course of his career, he has also worked with agencies including The Glitch and TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, and held marketing roles at Wiggles and Newton School.

