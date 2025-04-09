Prashant Nigam appointed as VP- Revenue for Atrangii, Ullu, and Hari Om OTT

Atrangii, Ullu, and Hari Om OTT announced the appointment of Prashant Nigam as vice president - revenue. With nearly three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Nigam is a seasoned media sales specialist with expertise in content syndication, acquisition, alliances, international content aggregation, and content spotting. Prior to this role, he served as vice president – international operations and content syndication at Rainshine Entertainment, where he played a pivotal role in content acquisition from various networks and syndication across international markets. He has also been instrumental in setting up the content syndication division at Helios Media and served as national head – new business development at Zoom TV.

In his new role, Nigam will lead the business and revenue teams across all three platforms, focusing on driving revenue and business growth through content syndications, acquisitions, alliances, and international content aggregation.

Vibhu Agarwal, founder of Hari Om, Atrangii, and Ullu, shared, “Prashant Nigam’s appointment is a significant step towards accelerating growth in business and revenue through content syndication and acquisitions for our homegrown platforms, which are currently our key focus. His expertise, knowledge, and leadership will be crucial in contributing to our aggressive plans of expanding our platforms across India and especially international markets.”

On assuming his new role, Prashant Nigam stated, “I am thrilled to join Vibhu Agarwal Group’s OTT platforms and work with a team that is both highly professional and committed to delivering exceptional content to Indian audiences. With my experience in domestic markets and global content engagement, I look forward to driving the growth of Ullu, Atrangii, and Hari Om. We aim to further explore and expand in new markets and territories for Indian content.”