Prashant Peres takes over as general manager for Mars Snacking India

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Peres said: “I’ve recently stepped into a new leadership role as General Manager, India– Mars Snacking, leading the combined Mars and Kellanova businesses.



What lies ahead is the chance to build a truly unique organisation, bringing together strong brands, deep capabilities, and most importantly exceptional teams. A chance to shape categories and drive strong growth in an exciting market like India, that presents massive opportunities but also demands excellence to compete.



I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and for the collaboration across teams that has brought us here. Looking forward to creating enduring value for consumers, customers, our people and our communities.”

Peres was most recently serving as managing director, South Asia at Kellanova. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Kellogg Company, where he was managing director for South Asia.

Earlier in his career, Peres spent over eight years at Mondelēz International, including stints as president and managing director for Indonesia, senior director for growth across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and director of chocolates in India. He has also held multiple regional leadership roles at Unilever across foods and personal care categories in South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.