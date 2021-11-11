Prashant Verma moves on from Grofers

After a stint of six years at Grofers, Verma announced his move on LinkedIn.
Prashant Verma, senior vice president, Grofers has moved on. Verma posted about the same in a LinkedIn post.
At Grofers, he led marketing and growth for six years. His role combined both brand and business and covered GMV growth, brand marketing, user acquisition, digital marketing, retention, product marketing, customer lifecycle marketing, loyalty, partnerships, growth analytics and consumer insights.
Prior to Grofers, Verma was driving brand strategy for key Lowe Lintas clients in South Asia and parts of South East Asia across multiple sectors including consumer internet (Freecharge), FMCG (Unilever - Foods, Oral Care and Desserts) and financial services (Axis Bank).
He has had previous stints across Leo Burnett (brand strategy), ICICI Bank (corporate and investment banking) and Avaya (tech sales).